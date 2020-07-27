1/1
Rebecca (Hill) Beaver
1940 - 2020
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Rebecca Hill Beaver, 80, of Gastonia, passed away July 24th at Atrium Health Union, with her daughter by her side. She was born June 17th, 1940 to the late Robert Grier and Jennie Goble Hill, Becky was the youngest of six children.
She married Roy Beaver (USAF retired) on December 23rd, 1959, they were married 42 years before Roy's passing in 2001. Becky was a loving and supportive USAF military spouse and retired from Sears with more than 20 years employment. With an outgoing personality and caring spirit, Becky brought joy and laughter to those who knew her.
Becky is survived by her daughter Donna Lay (Richard), son James Beaver (Jackie), grandsons Nick Lay (Anna), Patrick Lay (Haley) granddaughter Erica Curd, two great grandsons and a special niece Vickie Walker Harrell.
A service to celebrate Becky's life will be held at 6:00pm, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. David Belle Isle officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Beaver.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
