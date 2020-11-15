1/1
Rebecca Evitt "Becky" (Bost) Weathers
1940 - 2020
Cramerton- Rebecca "Becky" Evitt Bost Weathers, 80, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House of Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, Kannapolis. Becky was born in Gastonia on February 21, 1940 and is the daughter of the late James Leonard and Lena Rogers Evitt.
Becky was a graduate of Ashley High School and retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a loving daughter, wife to 2 wonderful men, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother and sister. She will be truly missed by so many.
The family expresses their sincere Thanks and Appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County and to the Tucker House Hospice Unit at Cabarrus County and also to Concord Place Assisted Living in Concord for their love and care shown to Becky and her family during her stay at these 2 wonderful facilities.
Becky is survived by her loving son, Max Bost, Jr. (Amy); two bonus sons, Tony Weathers (Debbie), Rudy Weathers (Janice); bonus daughter, Terry Sisk (Bobby Lynn); one sister, Gennette Redding; 2 grandchildren, Scott Bost, Jessica Bost; 6 bonus grandchildren; 6 bonus great grandchildren; 4 great, great bonus grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday in the Singing Tower Section of Gaston Memorial Park with Tony Weathers officiating.
The family will speak to family and friends after the graveside service. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband of 22 years, Max Bost, Sr. and 2nd husband of 26 years, Jim Weathers; brother, Earl Evitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Tucker Hospice House, c/o Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28081.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Bost/Weathers family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Singing Tower Section of Gaston Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Max and family. Sorry to hear about Becky’s passing. My prayers are with you as you adjust to your loss.
Joyce passed away back in April, so I know what you are dealing with.
Frank Nixon
Friend
