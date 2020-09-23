CHARLOTTE - Rebecca "Becke" Ann Bess Featherstone, 90, passed away peacefully at Brookdale South Park, Charlotte on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
She was born in Belmont, North Carolina on August 22, 1930 to the late James and Lula Cloninger Bess.
"Becke" retired as manger of the Coffee Shop at Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte. She is a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, Belmont. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She is loved by so many and will be dearly missed by so many family and friends.
"Becke" is survived by her loving son, Jeff Featherstone and wife Deborah; one loving daughter, Julia Ann Featherstone; one sister, Sue Bess Lahr; three grandchildren, Josh Featherstone and wife Kristy, Alex Featherstone, Matt Featherstone; two great grandchildren, Logan Featherstone, Collin Featherstone.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Columbarium of Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 216 North Main Street, Belmont with Pastor Micah Kearney officiating.
"Becke" was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 65 years, Ned Bryan Featherstone; three brothers, Robert Bess, Eddie Bess, Danny Bess; one sister, Lutelle Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 216 North Main Street, Belmont, North Carolina 28012 or Hospice & Palliative Care, P. O. Box 470408, Charlotte, North Carolina 28247.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Featherstone family.