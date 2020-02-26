|
Rebecca Joy Gazdik, age 44, formerly of Wheeling, West Virginia, born January 22 of 1976 passed away Monday, February 24 of 2020.
Rebecca passed from natural causes in her home located in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Rebecca was a graduate of Wheeling Park High School in 1994 and was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church.
Rebecca is survived by her mother, Barb Cooper; step dad, Victor Cooper; dad, Ron Gazdik; step mom, Grace Gazdik; her two brothers, Ron Gazdik and wife Nancy, Chris Gazdik and wife Lisa; with two nephews, Aaron and Adam; her step brother, Michael and wife Stacey Cooper; and her step sister, Christina McCarthy and husband David.
Rebecca in her spare time enjoyed reading, watching movies, and genealogy.
The family honors her memory with the insight that she was a loving daughter and sister that brought a beauty to life that honored God and was a delight with her excellent memory and her smile.
A celebration of life service, officiated by Father Shawn Griffith will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St Mark's Episcopal Church - 258 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends after the service at the church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020