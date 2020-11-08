1/1
Rebecca Glenn
1927 - 2020
GASTONIA, NC- Miss Mary Rebecca Glenn, 93, of Gastonia, NC, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at CaroMont Health, Gastonia, NC.
A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2445 Hwy. 557, Clover, SC with the Rev. Michael Guffee officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Miss Glenn was born June 4, 1927 in York Co., SC to the late William Johnston and Lena Currence Glenn. She was a graduate of Montreat College and a member of the York First Presbyterian Church before moving her membership to the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. Rebecca was a teacher for the missionaries' children in Brazil for 11 years and then retired from the N. C. Employment Security Commission, Gastonia, NC, after 25 years.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Willena Harris, Minnie Guffee, and Betty Meek and a brother, Malcolm Glenn.
Survivors are her sister, Carolyn G. Dye of Clover, SC; brother, Fabian Glenn of Gastonia, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Billy Graham Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Miss Glenn.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery
