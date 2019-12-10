|
GASTONIA - Rebecca "Becky" Honeycutt Smith, 92, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was a native of Landis, NC, a daughter of the late William Victor and Lelia Morris Honeycutt.
Becky was a telephone operator for Southern Bell and a homemaker. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Gastonia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers, Frances and Denita Accor, Angela Moore, Tyrone Forney, Linda Williams and Kayla Tobin.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Hal Keith Smith; daughter, Julia Marie Smith; and sister, Beulah Hillard.
She is survived by her daughter, Lou Smith Slough and husband Robert of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Ashley Smith Vaughn, Patrick (Allison) Smith, Josh Henderson, and Jacob (Blaire) Henderson; great-grandchildren, Liza Rebecca Vaughn and Hampton Marie Henderson; sister-in-law, Catherine Smith of Newton; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hiddenite.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Gastonia with Rev. David Christy, Dr. James Westmoreland, and Becky Greene officiating.
A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com .
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Smith
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019