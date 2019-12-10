Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Hiddenite, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Gastonia
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Smith Obituary
GASTONIA - Rebecca "Becky" Honeycutt Smith, 92, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was a native of Landis, NC, a daughter of the late William Victor and Lelia Morris Honeycutt.

Becky was a telephone operator for Southern Bell and a homemaker. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Gastonia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers, Frances and Denita Accor, Angela Moore, Tyrone Forney, Linda Williams and Kayla Tobin.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Hal Keith Smith; daughter, Julia Marie Smith; and sister, Beulah Hillard.

She is survived by her daughter, Lou Smith Slough and husband Robert of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Ashley Smith Vaughn, Patrick (Allison) Smith, Josh Henderson, and Jacob (Blaire) Henderson; great-grandchildren, Liza Rebecca Vaughn and Hampton Marie Henderson; sister-in-law, Catherine Smith of Newton; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hiddenite.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Gastonia with Rev. David Christy, Dr. James Westmoreland, and Becky Greene officiating.

A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.

Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com .

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Smith
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -