Rebecka "Renee" (Mathis) Gilland
1953 - 2020
GASTONIA- Rebecka "Renee" Mathis Gilland, 67 passed away on September 16, 2020 at Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC.
She was born in Rock Hill, SC to the late Bill and Betty Mathis.
She enjoyed reading and talking on the phone. Renee was a loving wife and friend.
Renee is survived by her loving husband of 52 years James Gilland; son, Billy Joe Wiggins and his children, Hayley and Josh; adopted daughter, Denise Lowery and husband Emanuel; brothers, Dale and Robbie Mathis.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
September 18, 2020
James, sorry for your loss. Keep the faith. We were good workers??? Yep, we were.

Your old friend & coworker, Teddy
Teddy & Pat Montgomery
Family Friend
