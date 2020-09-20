1953- 2020
GASTONIA- Rebecka "Renee" Mathis Gilland, 67 passed away on September 16, 2020 at Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC.
She was born in Rock Hill, SC to the late Bill and Betty Mathis.
She enjoyed reading and talking on the phone. Renee was a loving wife and friend.
Renee is survived by her loving husband of 52 years James Gilland; son, Billy Joe Wiggins and his children, Hayley and Josh; adopted daughter, Denise Lowery and husband Emanuel; brothers, Dale and Robbie Mathis.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.