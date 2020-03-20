Home

GASTONIA - Regina Clark Johnson, 64, passed away on March 18, 2020. She was born in Gastonia, the daughter of the late Gary and Ethel Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Robert Johnson; sister, Vicki Croft Smith; and grandson, Noah Norman. Regina is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Norman (Robert), and Veronica Adams; adopted daughter, Beth Fink; sisters, Ruth Wallen (Lee), Becki Collins (Mickey); brother, James Adams; grandchildren, Kelcey Adams, Jamie Adams, Chris Adams, Trent Bailey; step grandchildren, Wyatt and Nick Norman; and her feline companion, Stevie.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
