CLOVER, SC- Mr. Reginald A. Harper, 81, of Clover, SC, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC.
A celebration of life will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC with the Rev. Randy Madsen officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the funeral home and following the service at the home of Melissa and Keith Hines, 653 Harper Davis Road, Clover, SC.
Mr. Harper was born July 4, 1938 in York County, SC to the late Paul & Roberta Harper. He was retired from Beltex Knits, Belmont, NC and was a lifetime farmer. Mr. Harper was also a member of Good Samaritan United Methodist Church.
Survivors are his wife of 56 years Gayle Harper; daughters, Annette Cooper (Tim) of Clover, SC, Cindy Patterson (Daniel) of Tega Cay, SC and Melissa Hines (Keith) of Clover, SC; sons, Rick Camden (Kathy) of Clover, SC and Kenneth Camden (Jennifer) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Allen, Tonya, Kayla, Bailey, Jessica, Caroline and Joshua; and a great-grandchild, Caitlyn.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Dot, Margaret, Lois and Edith; brothers, Ike, Kenneth, and Cliff; and a grandson, Ethan Hines.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019