Reginald Huffstetler

BELMONT - Reginald Lee "Moon" Huffstetler, 85, passed away on September 6, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center.
A native of Belmont, he was son of the late Perry and Lela Long Huffsteteler.
Reg retired as a technician from Northrop Grumman Corp. He loved participating in Mecklenburg County Senior Olympics and was a member of The Belmont Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 1999. He held the Guinness Book of World Records for treading water, as well as treading 100 hours at Charlotte Motor Speedway and he swam the English Channel. He was an international marathon swimmer as well. He was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church.
Services will be private at Day Star Baptist Church. A celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his sons, Jonathan Huffstetler and David Huffstetler; brother, Perry Huffstetler, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Ann Huffstetler and Trisha Weir; grandchildren, Grant, Lauren, Peyton, and Keegan Huffstetler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charity of donor's choice.
