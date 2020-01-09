Home

Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 332-7133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Rocky Mount United Methodist Church
1739 Perth Road
Mooresville, NC
Reginald Pfaff


1947 - 2020
Reginald Pfaff Obituary
CORNELIUS - Reginald "Reg" Gray Pfaff, 72, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020.

He was born to the late Walter Gray Pfaff and Mary Frances Hayes Pfaff on June 28, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC.

Please join us for a celebration of Reg's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am.

The celebration will be held at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. Come bearing your fondest memories of our Reggie. There will be a gathering of friends and family immediately after the service for those who would like to stay.

Condolences may be offered and a complete obituary viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
