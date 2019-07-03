Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Reid Cloninger


1927 - 2019
Reid Cloninger Obituary
GASTONIA - Reid Miller Cloninger, 92, went home to be with his Lord on June 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Gaston County on May 15, 1927 to the late George Hugh Cloninger and Carrie Isadore Smith Cloninger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Stroupe Cloninger, sons, Mark, Tim and Tommy Cloninger; daughter, Barbara Jean Cloninger; brothers, Ray, Samuel, Grady and George Cloninger;

Reid was a retired long haul truck driver.

He is survived by his son, Joey Cloninger and wife Kimberly; granddaughters, Josie, Kate, Lindsay and Carly Cloninger.

All services will be private

Interment will be at Long Creek Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 3, 2019
