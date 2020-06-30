Reid Saunders

Reid McDowell Saunders of Lincolnton went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2020



He was 84. Born in Lincolnton, NC, October 20, 1935.



Reid was a member of Boger City Baptist Church. He was retired from the United States Air Force attaining the rank of TSGT, (E-6). After retiring from the Air Force in June of 1974 he worked for Merritt Holland Company welding supplies and equipment, refrigeration, heating supplies and air conditioning equipment. Serving as manager for twelve years prior to his retirement in 1993 while living in New Bern, NC.



Reid was a Vietnam veteran. While serving in the Air Force Sgt. Saunders received the United States Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak leaf cluster plus other Unit Awards and citations. While residing in New Bern he was a member of National Avenue Baptist Church serving his church as deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and other Church committees. Reid returned to Lincolnton in 2004 joining Hope Baptist Church.



In 2005 before returning to his home church in 2008, Boger City Baptist Church, serving on several different committees, Choir member and Golden voices choir group.



A memorial service will be held at Boger City Baptist Church, 2201 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC, at a later date. Viewing and Service will be held at Cotten Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with viewing and visitation starting at 12:00 and Service at 1:00 in New Bern, NC. Military graveside service will follow at Lakeside Chapel, Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern, NC with the Rev. Bill Wingard, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, New Bern, NC.



He is survived by his wife Linda Beal Saunders of the home: two sons, Michael D. Saunders of Kannapolis, Michael E. Saunders of New Bern, NC: two granddaughters, Kimberly S. McGrew(Jerry) and Crystal L. Strickland(Jason), both of Summerville, SC: four great grand children, Christopher A. McGrew(Madyson), Laura D. McGrew, Kelly R. McGrew, Conner Reid McGrew all of Summerville, SC: one great-great-granddaughter, Carter: one step-grandson, Don J. Cappo of New Bern, two Sisters, Sue S. Chapman of Lincolnton and Dianne S. Yount (Ron) of Cullowhee, NC: two step daughters Nina Beal Hayes (Bill) of San Diego, CA and Renea Beal Ballard (Sam) and four step grandchildren of Iron Station, NC.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife Evelyn N. Saunders, his mom and dad. W. Glenn and Sarah L. Saunders of Lincolnton; two brothers Rev William D. Saunders; Barry E. Saunders: Gene Saunders of Lincolnton and one daughter Kim S. Strickland of New Bern, NC: one step grandson, Gary Steven Jordan of Summerville, SC;



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Evelyn Newsome Saunders Nursing Scholarship Foundation, Craven Community College, 800 College Court, New Bern, NC 28562, or to Boger City Baptist Church Debt Retirement, 2201 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.



