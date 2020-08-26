BELMONT - Rena Young Jonas, 80, passed away August 21, 2020 at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia.
She was born on February 5, 1940 in Gaston County to the late James and Hazel Ballard Young.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Allen Jonas; sister, Annette Painter; and Grandson, Zach Jonas. Rena worked all her life in the textile industry for over 40 years and retired from Crescent Textile Mills.
She enjoyed watching Golden Girls and Little House on the Prairie, shopping with her sister, and going to Cracker Barrel.
Survivors include her children, Scott Jonas and wife Jane, Phil Jonas and wife Marcia, and Kevin Jonas and wife Candy; brother, Roy Young and wife Judy; sisters, Sue Thomas and Carol Langley and husband Kenny; 6
grandchildren, Chris, Brent, Katie, Evan, Keith, and Corey, and six great-grandchildren.
Burial services are being held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfunereralservices.com.