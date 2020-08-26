1/1
Rena Jonas
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELMONT - Rena Young Jonas, 80, passed away August 21, 2020 at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia.

She was born on February 5, 1940 in Gaston County to the late James and Hazel Ballard Young.

She is also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Allen Jonas; sister, Annette Painter; and Grandson, Zach Jonas. Rena worked all her life in the textile industry for over 40 years and retired from Crescent Textile Mills.

She enjoyed watching Golden Girls and Little House on the Prairie, shopping with her sister, and going to Cracker Barrel.

Survivors include her children, Scott Jonas and wife Jane, Phil Jonas and wife Marcia, and Kevin Jonas and wife Candy; brother, Roy Young and wife Judy; sisters, Sue Thomas and Carol Langley and husband Kenny; 6
grandchildren, Chris, Brent, Katie, Evan, Keith, and Corey, and six great-grandchildren.

Burial services are being held privately.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfunereralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved