CLOVER, S.C. - Rene Zeigler Bone, 54, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Gastonia, Rene was born December 4, 1964, the daughter of Larry Zeigler and Paulette Reynolds.
Rene was a graduate and Carousel Princess of East Gaston High School. She was also a graduate of Gaston College Schools of Nursing (RN) and Aesthetician. She was a loving mother to her children and their friends, a proud nurse, was head strong and independent. Rene had a quick wit, was an avid animal lover, and a fabulous cook.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Larry Zeigler of Gastonia; Paulette Reynolds of Boiling Springs, SC; children, Erica Bone of Stanley; Preston Bone (Summer Sanders) of Clover, SC; Ashton Bone of Lowell; grandchildren, Seth Bone, Jet Costner, and Sheila Bone; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Laura Zeigler of Gastonia; Chris and Carrie Zeigler of Stanley; aunt, Dottie Zeigler Scher of Gastonia; uncles, David Zeigler of Waxhaw; Butch Zeigler of Belmont; and numerous cousins.
Rene was preceded in death by the mother who raised her, Pat Zeigler.
A service to celebrate Rene's life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Houston Matthews officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012 or to the Gaston Humane Society, PO Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28053.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019