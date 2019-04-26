|
MOUNT HOLLY - Renee Oxendine, 52, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Cardell Oxendine and Mary Elizabeth Locklear Stroupe. Renee had a listening ear and was in love with every living creature. She was willing to rescue anyone or any animal in need at any time.
In addition to her parents, Renee is survived by her siblings, Dwayne Oxendine and his wife, Russelen, Carson Ray Oxendine and Kim Oxendine Hutto and her husband, Todd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Renee's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church, Belmont, NC with Dr. Phil Meadows and Rev. Ernie Holland officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Celebrate Recovery c/o Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont-Mount Holly Rd. Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019