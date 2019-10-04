|
|
GASTONIA – Renee Hoffman Potter, 65 went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 3, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in Gaston County on May 2, 1954 to the late Billy Charles and Betty Jean Beaty Hoffman.
Renee was a very active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, NC before moving her membership to Sandy Plains Baptist Church. She loved to entertain the seniors and enjoyed traveling to see her daughter around the world. Renee was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She retired from customer service from St. Timothy Chair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 28 years, Troy Potter; a sister, Pamela Kaye Hoffman.
Survivors include her children, Amber Potter Thomason, Heather Hoob and husband Travis, grandchildren, Alexander Burgess (Lexi Waddell), Haley Burgess, Greylan Thomason and Rylan Hoob; and a great grandchild Xander Burgess; sister, Tammy H. White and husband Mark; niece, Hannah (Cam) Walsh; nephew, Adam White and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Sunday, October 6th at 2:00 p.m. at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Bishop Gaither Danner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Releasing of the Doves.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
