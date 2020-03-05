|
DALLAS - Renee "Nanny" Gault Roseberry, 66, of Dallas, NC passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 29, 2020 at Brian Center, Gastonia. She was born November 7, 1953 to the late Isaac "Ike" Kearney and Mabel Stuart Gault.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020