Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255

Renee Roseberry

Renee Roseberry Obituary
DALLAS - Renee "Nanny" Gault Roseberry, 66, of Dallas, NC passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 29, 2020 at Brian Center, Gastonia. She was born November 7, 1953 to the late Isaac "Ike" Kearney and Mabel Stuart Gault.

Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
