Reola Hoyle
1941 - 2020
Reola Hoyle, 78, of Covenant Village in Gastonia passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020.

Reola was born on December 28, 1941 in York, SC. She was the older of two children of the late Beulah Elaine (McClure) and Winton Travis Hale. After graduating from Clover High in 1960, Reola continued her education at Gaston Memorial Hospital's School of Nursing. Reola worked 40 plus years as a registered nurse. She enjoyed working at Gastonia's Children's Clinic alongside Dr. Prince and Dr. Ellis Fisher, at Gaston Memorial Hospital and at Ti-Caro Mill as a staff nurse. While at Ti-Caro, she met and fell in love with the shift manager, Robert "Bob"

Hoyle. She ended her career, and retired from, the Gaston County Health Department where she was an HIV Case Manager for approximately 10 years. A highlight of her nursing career was being named as one of the "Great 100." After retirement, she continued to work part-time as a nurse for the Gaston County Juvenal Detention Center in Dallas. She was a member of First ARP Church of Gastonia and she will be missed by many.

Reola is preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, a daughter, Gayle Fleming and her brother, Waldoe Hale.
Left to cherish their memories of Reola are her children, Dean Fletcher, Dana Davis (Joe), Chris Hoyle and Libby Riley (Eric). Missing their grandmother are, Parker Riley, Piper Riley, Hunter Bumgarner, Taylor Bumgarner, Christopher Hoyle, Justin Hoyle, Brittany Hoyle and a special relative, Angie Rutledge.

A celebration of Reola's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday September 4th, 2020 at First ARP Church, 317 South Chester Street, Gastonia. Reverends Matt Kuiken and Jeff Morrison will officiate.

Mrs. Hoyle will be lying in repose from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday September 4th, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will be in and out during this time.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Reola's name to First ARP Church's Building Fund or Tree Memorial Fund.

Condolences and fond memories of Reola may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Hoyle family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
