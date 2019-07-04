Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Retta Koontz


1929 - 2019
Retta Koontz Obituary
GASTONIA - Retta Janiece Koontz, 90, and formerly of Findlay, passed away on July 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1929, in Wharton, OH to the late Truman Howard and R. Lafaun (Benjamin) Ward. She married Kenny Koontz on May 21, 1950, and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2016.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Brad (Meg) Koontz of Gastonia, NC; her sister, Shirley Scanland of Findlay, OH; her grandchildren: Nathan (Bethany) Huffman, Jared (Jessica) Huffman, Sean (Chelsea) Huffman, Tara (Jeremy) Parsons, Adriane (Kris Pirmann) Koontz, and Jacob Koontz; and her great-grandchildren: Christian Huffman, Virginia Huffman, Jameson Huffman, Connor Patrick Huffman, Addison Jordan, Aven Parsons, Adley Parsons, and Russell Koontz Pirmann. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Huffman; and her brother, Norman Ward.

Janiece had worked for Porcelain Products in Findlay and Millington Plastics in Upper Sandusky, yet her best role was as a homemaker. She was a former member of the Lincoln Grange and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Janiece and her husband enjoyed their vacation home and boat at Lake Erie, then after retirement, their winter home and friends in Florida.

She enjoyed taking care of pets, puzzles, reading, fishing, and gardening, but her greatest joy was her beloved family.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, where visitation will be held 2 hours (12:00-2:00pm) prior to the service. Pastor Mike Spann will officiate.

Burial will be in Wharton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Gaston County, 700 Robinson Road, Gastonia, NC 28056. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 4, 2019
