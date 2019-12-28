|
|
Ms. Retta "Diane" Stiles, 74, of Gastonia, fell asleep in death at her home in Gaston County on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019.
Diane was born 04/28/1945 in Gastonia to the late Leonard Burleson of Mars Hill, NC and Frances Fish Burleson of Franklin NC.
Diane was a loving Mother, MawMaw, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend.
Diane was dedicated as one of Jehovah's Witnesses Dec.21st, 1960 and firmly trusted in and was comforted by Gods promise for all who have fallen asleep in death, found at John 5:28-29.
Diane was preceded in death by her son John Stiles. She is survived by her daughter, Frances "Kitten' Baylock and husband, Parrish of Gastonia, son, Charles Stiles of Gastonia, and son, Yancy Stiles and wife Sonya of SC; grandchildren, Brooke Rush and daughter, Abriella Blankenship of Charlotte Ted Rush and wife Caroline of Kings Mtn, Skyler Baylock and daughters, Za'mariyah and Aliyah Baylock of Charlotte, Nathan Baylock of Gastonia, Matison Baylock of Gastonia, Joesph Finn of Gastonia, Shawn Stiles of Kings Mtn, Paige Stiles and daughter, Briella of Kings Mtn, Heather Wyatt and husband, Brett of Charlotte, Logan Stiles of Charlotte, Aaron Stiles and daughter, Taylen Stiles and son, Braylen Stiles of Gastonia, Jonathon Stiles of Florida, Lexie Peeler of Gastonia; sisters, Sharon Chandler and husband Perry of Gastonia, Janice Burchfield and husband Smokey of Kings Mtn, Patsy Clark of Gastonia.
Diane was much loved and she will be missed by her children, grandchildren, aunt as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial talk will be given by brother, Victor Clinton.
The family will receive friends at 2pm and the memorial talk will follow at 3pm, Saturday January 4th, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses 2065 Overhead Bridge Road Gastonia, NC 28052
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019