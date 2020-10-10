1/1
Rhonda Boyce
GASTONIA - Rhonda Wilson Boyce, 69, transitioned October 2, 2020 at her home.

Walk thru viewing at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 until 8

Funeral: Monday, 2:00 p.m.; Queen of the Apostles, Belmont

Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church

Interment: St. Helens Catholic Church Cemetery, Gastonia

Masks required at all services; funeral will live on Gregory Funeral Service Facebook page beginning at 2:00

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
OCT
12
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Queen of the Apostles
OCT
12
Funeral
02:00 PM
Queen of the Apostles
Funeral services provided by
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
