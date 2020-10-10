Rhonda Boyce

GASTONIA - Rhonda Wilson Boyce, 69, transitioned October 2, 2020 at her home.
Walk thru viewing at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 until 8
Funeral: Monday, 2:00 p.m.; Queen of the Apostles, Belmont
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church
Interment: St. Helens Catholic Church Cemetery, Gastonia
Masks required at all services; funeral will live on Gregory Funeral Service Facebook page beginning at 2:00
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.