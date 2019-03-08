Home

Rhonda Hager


CHERRYVILLE - Rhonda Matheson Hager, 61, of Tryon Courthouse Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence.

Rhonda was born on August 21, 1957 in Cleveland County, NC a daughter of the late Earl Matheson and Earlene Fite Matheson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grand daughter, Caroline Waddell and a brother, Harold Matheson.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Wayne Hager of the home; two sons, Chris Waddell (Mary) of Kings Mountain; Rick Hager (Heather) of Vale; a daughter, Cori Hager (Joni) of Cherryville; four grandchildren, Tiffany Waddell of Kings Mountain; Christina Waddell of Kings Mountain; Kara Hager of Vale and Emily Johnson of Kings Mountain; two great grandchildren, Connor and Waylon Clucas; a brother, Marvin Matheson (Ailene); a sister-in-law, Debbie Matheson all of Kings Mountain; sisters-in-law Jo Elaine Tedder (Ronnie); Lynn Day (Doug) and their son Michael Day all of Cherryville.

Visitation will be from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home and at other times the family will be at the home of Lynn Day, 3468 Tryon Courthouse Road, Cherryville, NC 28021.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Hendricks and Rev. Keith Hollar officiating.

Burial will be at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hager.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
