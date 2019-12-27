Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Rhonda Kay (McSwain) Stillwell


1963 - 2019
Rhonda Kay (McSwain) Stillwell Obituary
Rhonda Kay McSwain Stillwell, 56, of Dallas, NC, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her residence.
She was born, September 10, 1963 in Cleveland County, NC, daughter of Laura Daves Barnette and the late Robert McSwain.
Rhonda loved to go bowling, playing badminton, doing yoga and she was an avid Carolina Panther fan. She loved her animals and walks in the park.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Tim Stillwell; son, Robert Ferguson of Seattle, WA; brothers, Randy McSwain of Gastonia, NC and Ricky McSwain of Cherryville, NC; sister, Robin Padgett of Mt. Holly, NC; 5 grandchildren, Maevis, Taylor, Cassidy, Beckett and Elliot; and beloved fur baby, Tucker.
Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Burial will be private.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
