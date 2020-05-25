|
|
CHERRYVILLE - Mr. Rhyne Michael Simpson, 29, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence.
Rhyne was born in Mecklenburg County, NC on April 29, 1991 a son of Dr. Gary Simpson and Jane White Simpson both of Cherryville. He was a 2010 graduate of Lighthouse Christian Academy and attended UNC Chapel Hill for three years. Rhyne was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cherryville and operated his own business, Outer Optics, which was a videography and marketing company that specialized in recording music, video production, photography and marketing. Rhyne was creative, artistic, caring and loving. He loved music of any kind, loved his friends and also loved sports and was especially talented at basketball and baseball. Rhyne always wanted to help someone, he looked up to his brothers and sisters, loved being a friend and had a great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents he is survived by two brothers, Dr. Jonathan Simpson of Miami Beach, Florida; Dr. Andrew Simpson and wife, Kali of Mt. Holly; two sisters, Jennifer Cadwallader and husband Craig of Raleigh; Sara Jane Calhoun and husband Dr. Casey Calhoun of Charleston, SC; nieces, Hailey Grace and Emma Kate Cadwallader and nephews, Carter and Keaton Calhoun.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Ben Kifer officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 100, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to the Gaston County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28054.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Simpson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2020