Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Richard Butler


1960 - 2019
Richard Butler Obituary
GASTONIA - Richard Lamar Butler, 58, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 25, 1960, in Ouachita County, LA.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Marie Anderson Butler and brother, Terry Eugene Butler.

Left to cherish his memories are his father, Terry Butler and wife, Midge.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, Building Fund, 104 Downey Lake Road, Dallas, NC 28034.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
