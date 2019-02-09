|
GASTONIA - Richard Damual Carswell, 86, passed away February 7, 2019 at his residence.
Isaiah 40:31 KJV
He was born November 9, 1932, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Furman Carswell and Grace McSwain Carswell.
Richard was a member of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church in Gastonia. He was a deacon and served on many committees at the church. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of King Solomon Lodge #704 in Gastonia.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 64 years, Claire Barnes Carswell; daughters, Melissa Littlefield and husband Gary, Sherry Riley and spouse Diane; and grandchildren, Jon Jansen, Christopher Jansen, Carrie Powell, Mary Ann Stover, Ricky Hawkins; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Lowman, brother, Everette Carswell; sisters, Helen White, Blanche Taylor, Mickey Purdue, Patricia Canipe and Jane Savage.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Gene Alley, will be held 1:30 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Westview Gardens in Bessemer City.
The family will receive friends after the service at their residence.
Memorials may be made to Taylor Memorial Baptist Church, 2616 Davis Park Road, Gastonia, NC 28052 or Gaston Hospice (The Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019