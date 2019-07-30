Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
East Belmont Baptist Church
501 Catawba Street
Belmont, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
East Belmont Baptist Church
501 Catawba Street
Belmont, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Peck" Cherry


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Peck" Cherry Obituary
BELMONT - Early Sunday morning, July 28, Richard Bernard "Peck" Cherry of Belmont placed his hand in the nail scarred hand of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

Richard was born in Gaston County on June 10, 1925. He was the son of the late James Andrew Cherry and Cora Estelle Adams Cherry. Richard, better known as the "Whistling Mailman", was a retired letter carrier with the US Postal Service. Prior to joining the Post Office, Richard worked with Sears Roebuck and F.E. Ross. He was a member of East Belmont Baptist Church for over 70 years where he served as Deacon, Treasurer, and Sunday school teacher and a member of the Senior Club.

In his honor, the Sunday school class was named, the Cherry Sunday School Class. He was also a member of the "Gatabouts". Richard was a US Army Veteran of World War II. He enjoyed Baseball and Softball as a player, coach, umpire and scorekeeper. He was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils and the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cherry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Albenia Rumfelt Cherry; brothers, Barney Cherry, Ted Cherry and Jimmy Cherry; sisters, Violet Crook and Kay Abernathy.

Mr. Cherry is survived by his sisters-in-law, Betty Cherry, Virginia Rumfelt and Shirley Rumfelt; brother-in-law, Ted Rumfelt; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends of Richard are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 12:30 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street, Belmont.

A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Jeff Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the service in Gaston Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the Cherry family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012.

The Cherry family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Lincoln County and Stanley Total Living Center for the attention, love and compassionate care given to Richard the past three months.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Cherry family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now