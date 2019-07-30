|
BELMONT - Early Sunday morning, July 28, Richard Bernard "Peck" Cherry of Belmont placed his hand in the nail scarred hand of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Richard was born in Gaston County on June 10, 1925. He was the son of the late James Andrew Cherry and Cora Estelle Adams Cherry. Richard, better known as the "Whistling Mailman", was a retired letter carrier with the US Postal Service. Prior to joining the Post Office, Richard worked with Sears Roebuck and F.E. Ross. He was a member of East Belmont Baptist Church for over 70 years where he served as Deacon, Treasurer, and Sunday school teacher and a member of the Senior Club.
In his honor, the Sunday school class was named, the Cherry Sunday School Class. He was also a member of the "Gatabouts". Richard was a US Army Veteran of World War II. He enjoyed Baseball and Softball as a player, coach, umpire and scorekeeper. He was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils and the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cherry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Albenia Rumfelt Cherry; brothers, Barney Cherry, Ted Cherry and Jimmy Cherry; sisters, Violet Crook and Kay Abernathy.
Mr. Cherry is survived by his sisters-in-law, Betty Cherry, Virginia Rumfelt and Shirley Rumfelt; brother-in-law, Ted Rumfelt; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends of Richard are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 12:30 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street, Belmont.
A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Jeff Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the service in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Cherry family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012.
The Cherry family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Lincoln County and Stanley Total Living Center for the attention, love and compassionate care given to Richard the past three months.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Cherry family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 30, 2019