Richard Neel Crawford, "Jake", 78 of Gastonia went to be with the Lord November 11, 2020.
He was born December 28, 1941 to the late Ralph Emerson and Ethel Biggers Crawford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Burrell Crawford, daughter Angela Crawford Cunningham and husband Brian, son Richard Brian Crawford and wife Miranda and grandchildren Grace, Trinity, Gabriel, Dalton, Jake, Connor, Raylynn and Jay.
Visitation will begin at 12:00PM on Saturday, November 14 followed by a funeral service at 1:00PM at Gastonia First Assembly of God, 777 Myrtle School Road, Gastonia.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens in Bessemer City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gastonia First Assembly, 777 Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC.
A full obituary can be found and condolences made at www.greenefuneral.com.