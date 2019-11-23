|
Richard Harold Shuler, 75, of Mt. Holly passed away November 20, 2019.
He was born on December 16, 1943 to the late Ed and Mollie Crisp Shuler. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Junior, Calvin, and Clayton Shuler; and sisters, Mae Brown, Hazel Cogsdill, Zelma Wright, and Edie Cowart. Richard was an U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors include his sisters, Genevie Cassada and Marie McClure; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Marlin Davis.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Revs. Mike Carr and Scott Lee officiating. Interment will be held at a later date by the family in Bryson City, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019