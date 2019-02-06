|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Richard "Rick" Herring Jr., 53, passed away February 3, 2019.
He was born on January 23, 1966 to Martha Herring and the late Richard Herring, Sr. He is also preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy Herring, Nicky, and Dickie Herring.
Rick is survived by his sisters, Vickie Teague and Holly Bridges; brother, Mickey Herring; cousins, Cristy Peeler and Tammy Walker; favorite cousin, Cheryl Herring; nieces, Chasity Bailey and Amber Darby; and nephews, Christopher Atkins and Mickey Herring II.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019