GASTONIA - Richard Jackson Holden, 77, passed away on October 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Catawba County on November 11, 1942 to the late Fred and Zora Lodermilk Holden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Rayford Holden.
Richard was a veteran of the US Navy serving in Japan. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, Belmont. Richard was a graduate of Charles W. Howard School for Santa's in Midland, Michigan. Richard was a recipient of the Long Leaf Pine Santa, which he cherished receiving this honor and serving our community for many dedicated years. He worked at Sears in the Jewelry Department and worked for Service Merchandise in the Jewelry Department for many years. Later he was employed by Zales for 15 years, at one time managing the Gastonia store, and was one of their top sales performers for the Southeast.
Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife, Kay Pierce Holden; children, Jennifer "Jenni" Lee and husband Jeff; Gordon William Robinson, Jr.; grandchildren, Jana Conover (Matt); Pierce Lee and Bennett Lee, Garrett Robinson and Austin Robinson (Kate); great-grandchildren, John and Sam Conover, Rylie and Rory Harvley, Rex Harvley and Sirius Lee; nieces, Lisa Jay and Ashley L. Campbell; his aunt and uncle, Johnny and Lou Perry.
A Private Memorial Service will be held outside at the Columbarium 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29th at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 216 North Main Street, Belmont, NC. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
