KINGS MOUNTAIN - Richard "Big Rick" Dean Hudson, 64, passed away on March 26, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Gaston County on January 16, 1955 to the late John Hudson and Elsie Greene Brewer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Hudson; and brother, Michael Hudson.
Survivors include his children, Lena Machelle Smith, Marsha Hudson Bolden (Tonja) and Michael Hudson (Dionne); grandchildren, Chavin and Miranda Hudson, Lena and Tonja Bolden, Jr. Amber and Kayleigh Smith, Declan Hudson, Donavan Smith, Dane and Rowen Hudson; great grandchildren, Autumn and Haven Hudson; brothers, Jerry Hudson and Terry Brewer; sisters, Kathy Schronce, Donna Brewer and Barbara Brewer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, March 29 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019