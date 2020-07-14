1/1
Richard Jason Cooler
GASTONIA- Richard Jason Cooler, 40, passed away Sunday, July 12 2020, He was born in Charleston, South Carolina and is the son of Lillie Cattles Gregory and the late Jessie Jarvis Cooler.
Richard was an employee of Carolina Foods, Inc. and he loved to play video games.
Richard is survived by his mother and step-father, Lillie Cattles Gregory and Eric Gregory; one sister, Debra Parker and her husband, Willie; special niece, Tiffani Cooler and many aunts, uncles.
The family will have a private visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Burial will be private and at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Cooler family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
