Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tribute Cremation Society
4935 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(980) 209-1061
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Loving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Loving

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Loving Obituary
Richard Edward Loving went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019 at his home in Waxhaw, NC. He was born in Richmond, VA, son of the late Thomas Joseph Loving and Virginia Kent Loving. He grew up in Palmyra, VA and is an alumnus of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA and Fuller Seminary, Pasadena, CA.

He married Aretta Loving in 1958 and they went to Papua New Guinea in 1959 with Wycliffe Bible Translators where they translated the New Testament, Old Testament Bible stories and many other publications for the Awa people, as well as serving in administrative roles. They spent almost 40 years in PNG as well as serving 4 years in

Kenya with National Bible Translators. They moved to Waxhaw NC in 1998 where they continued to work for Wycliffe until their retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Aretta Loving. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Lyle Branagan and Treesa and Mike Hause; and grandchildren, Rick Branagan and wife Kim, Michael Branagan and wife Rachel, Ryan Branagan, Alyssa Hause, Kendra Blalock and husband David and Drew Hause; and nephew Joel Loving.

The family is having a Celebration of Life in the Townsend Auditorium, 7405 Jaars Rd, Waxhaw, NC Friday April 29 at 1:15 pm with a reception following where family will receive guests.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box

628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200 for the work of Bible Translation around the world.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now