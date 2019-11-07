Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside House of Prayer
1405 Dallas Stanley Hwy.
Dallas, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Morrow


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Morrow Obituary
BELMONT - Richard Neil "Pappy" Morrow, 55 of Belmont went to be with our Lord Jesus on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Born October 4, 1964 the son of Jake and Betty Morrow.

Preceeded in death by his daughter, Heather Morrow and his father Jake Morrow.
Survived by his loving wife, Sherry Morrow. Children Regina Cooke (Wesley), Clayton Morrow, and Tiffany Broome (Curtis). Grandchildren Sophie Broome, Gwen Morrow, and Dominick Morrow. Brothers Bill Morrow (Bonnie), Fred Morrow (Nell), Bob Morrow, and Larry Morrow (Kat). Sister Sherry Bailey (Roy).

As well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends may join us for a Celebration of Life at 1pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home church
Riverside House of Prayer 1405 Dallas Stanley Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034

Gibson-Moore Professional Mortuary Services served the Morrow family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -