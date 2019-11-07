|
BELMONT - Richard Neil "Pappy" Morrow, 55 of Belmont went to be with our Lord Jesus on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Born October 4, 1964 the son of Jake and Betty Morrow.
Preceeded in death by his daughter, Heather Morrow and his father Jake Morrow.
Survived by his loving wife, Sherry Morrow. Children Regina Cooke (Wesley), Clayton Morrow, and Tiffany Broome (Curtis). Grandchildren Sophie Broome, Gwen Morrow, and Dominick Morrow. Brothers Bill Morrow (Bonnie), Fred Morrow (Nell), Bob Morrow, and Larry Morrow (Kat). Sister Sherry Bailey (Roy).
As well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Family and friends may join us for a Celebration of Life at 1pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home church
Riverside House of Prayer 1405 Dallas Stanley Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034
Gibson-Moore Professional Mortuary Services served the Morrow family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019