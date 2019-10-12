|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Dr. Richard "Dick" Paul Belton, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Charlotte, NC on August 2, 1934, Dr. Belton was the son of the late Walter Daniel Belton, Sr. and Pauline Beatrice Caddell Belton.
Dr. Belton was a graduate of Harding High School. He received an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well as a Doctorate degree from the School of Dentistry at UNC Chapel Hill. For 54 years, Dr. Belton practiced Dentistry in Gastonia. He also worked as a Chemist for 3 years with the Celanese Corporation.
A longstanding member of First Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, Dr. Belton served as a Deacon and an Elder. He was active in numerous community affairs including serving as Past-President of the Noon Optimist Club, Past-President of the Gaston County and Past-President of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gaston. Professionally, Dr. Belton served as Past-President of the Gaston
County Dental Society, Past-President of the 1st District of the NC Dental Society and Past-President of the NC Dental Society where he was Chairman of the Executive Committee. Dr. Belton served in the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Belton is preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Helen Averette Belton; brothers, Bill, Jim, John, Jack, Bob and Dave Belton.
Dr. Belton is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dianne Mitchell Belton; son, Richard P. "Rick" Belton, Jr. (Leslie) of Wake Forest; step-son, Stephen O'Neal (Loralee) of Madison, MS; daughters, Kelly Belton Anthony (Mark) of Greenville and Cheri Belton (Kelley) of Detroit, MI; step-daughter, Jennifer Emerson (Chas) of Hernando, MS; grandchildren, Miller and Helen Berry; step-grandchildren, Anne Mitchell, Elizabeth, Mills and Hattie Emerson, Henry O'Neal and Andrew O'Neal; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends of Dr. Belton are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM. The Rev. Lauren Sease Vanacore and Pastor John Stanley will officiate. The Belton family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. A service of committal will be held privately.
Condolences may be sent to the Belton family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Belton family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr. Belton be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gaston, 310 S Boyd Street, Gastonia, NC 28052.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Dr. Belton.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019