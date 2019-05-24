Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
the Garden of Gethsemane at Gaston Memorial Park
Richard Shepherd Obituary
"The good Lord has been good to me."

Richard Grady Shepherd, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22, 2019.

Richard was a proud Army veteran serving in Korea from 1952-1954. He was a Christian and a member of First Free Will Baptist in Gastonia. As a young man Richard was invited to the Detroit Tigers Training Camp. Professionally, he was an overseer in the textile industry for over 30 years. He was a family man who has a strong belief in family. He loved his son, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Richard was obsessed by his yard. He constantly mowed and used his weed-eater. He loved his dogs including his German Shepherds and Chihuahuas. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Richard is the son of the late Mary (Gibson) and Grover P. Shepherd. His wife of 70 years, Ollie Mae (Johnston) Shepherd preceded him in death in 2015.

Left to carry on his legacy and to cherish their memories are his son – Andy Shepherd and wife Sandy, grandchildren; Karrie Jones, Richard "Jordan" Shepherd, and wife Samantha and Alexander S. Cummings and wife Saira Mahzar. Missing their great grandfather are Mary Rachel Hamrick, Zachary Sloan Hamrick and Lane Johnston Jones. Richard leaves behind brothers, Everett Shepherd, Eugene Shepherd, Mack Shepherd and sister-in-law Flossie "Tug" Atchley.

A graveside service, will fully military honors provided by the United States Army and the Gaston County Honor Guard, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday May 25, 2019 in the Garden of Gethsemane at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m. before the service at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia is honored to serve the Shepherd family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2019
