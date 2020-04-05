|
Richard Stephen Peche, Sr., 85, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born in Gaston, son of the late John Frederick Peche, Sr. and Winnie Davis Peche. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Lee Peche; grandson, Eric Shane Childers; and his siblings, John Peche, Jr., Robert Peche, Sr. and Duke Peche. He spent most of his time working in his shop, building bird houses, flower boxes and bee traps. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Peche is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Joyce Helms Peche; his children, Pamela Peche Pilgrim (Terry), Richard Stephen Peche, Jr., David Lynn Peche, Sr., Gary Wayne Peche, Heather Lynn Peche and Roy Eugene Peche; his grandchildren, Thomas Childers, III (Jenny), Joshua Childers (Kristen), Chasity Thompson (Jason), David Peche, Jr. (Laura), Jeremy Peche (J.K.), Stephen Peche (Martha), Amy Sowells (Desmond), Misty Peche, Danny Peche, Chris Peche, and Shane Peche; his great-grandchildren, Alex Childers, Ella Childers, Braedon Childers, Eli Childers, Camden Childers, Alex Austin, A.J. Austin, Ava Thompson, Abel Peche, Michael Peche, Avery Peche, Lily Peche, Jordan Peche, Destin Faile, Lennox Schlaefe, Kaylee Peche and Alyssa Peche; a number of cousins; and many other family and friends.
Due to the current health crisis, arrangements for Mr. Peche are private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later time.
