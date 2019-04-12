|
CLOVER, S.C. - Richard Uren passed away on March 30, 2019.
He was the son of the late Robert "Porkie" and Beuna Uren.
Survivors include sister, Janice Hooker, Jean Redding, Diane Hicks, Kathy Maybin; brothers, James Lowe, Charles Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Dickie was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Wilson.
Memorial service will be noon Saturday, April 13, with the Revs. Steve and Jeff Hicks officiating, at Riverside Baptist Church, 171 S Main St., Cramerton, NC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebeneezer Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 28932.
