GASTONIA - Richard Earl Wallace, loving husband, father and grandfather, departed his earthly home on June 17, 2020, at the age of 88 to join the multitude in Heaven singing songs of praise to our Lord Jesus Christ.
Richard was born in Chickamauga, GA on October 28, 1931, and became known by all as Pop Dick or just Pop. He was a compassionate and caring man but also a determined and hardworking man who was devoted to his family and those he loved. In high school, he always made honor roll even while working second shift at Firestone Mill to help support his mom and two sisters. After graduating from Ashley High School, he devoted the next four years of his life supporting our country in the Air Force. After he and Deanne married, he went to Gaston College and graduated top of his class with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in May 1969 from Belmont Abbey. After graduating, he worked for JW Hawkins CPA until he started his firm, Richard Wallace CPA. He closed his office at age 70 and began working at Collis and Associates CPAs, where he continued to work until age 82.
When he was not working, he could be found in his recliner meticulously creating a cross-stitch masterpiece – where the back was a neat as the front! And if not cross-stitching, he could be found reading a novel from one of his many favorite authors or watching the birds outside.
Using the beautiful tenor voice God gifted him with, Pop loved singing old hymns in the choir at Chapel Grove Baptist Church, where he and Deanne were charter members, and Temple Baptist Church where they were married and are current members.
Pop is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Deanne; his son, Kevin (Stacy); his daughter, Dede (Jim); his grandsons, Nolan, Tristan, Ryan, Zach and Luke – who he affectionately referred to as "The Door Slammers"; and his sisters, Wanda and Sandra (Pablo). And of course, we cannot forget his beloved dog Willie who has been a faithful companion for the last 12 years. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas, mother Opal, and brother Kenneth.
The family is very thankful for the caring and compassionate doctors, nurses and techs in ICU and Room 5260 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. For those who wish to donate in memory of Pop, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Temple Baptist Church, 701 Littlejohn Street, Gastonia, NC 28052 or The Gaston Humane Society, PO Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28053.
Condolences may be sent to the Wallace family online at
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service and entombment will be held.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Wallace family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.