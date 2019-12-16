|
|
CRAMERTON, NC- Richard 'Dick' Wright Loeb, 68, of Cramerton passed away December 13, 2019. He was born July 18, 1951 in Stanly County, a son of the late Everard Wright Loeb and Rachel Bass Burris Loeb.
Dick was a graduate of UNC-Charlotte and was a founding member of Kappa Sigma, Kappa-Omega Chapter. Dick served in the United States Army Reserve and retired after over 20 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his children and granddaughter. Dick loved to golf and cheering on the Carolina Tarheels, Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Braves.
Survivors of Dick include his daughter, Stephanie Loeb Stough and husband, Kyle of Lake Wylie, SC; son, Jeffrey Wright Loeb and wife, Lauren of Belmont; brother, Robin Loeb and wife, Lana of Albemarle; granddaughter, Everett Garner 'EG' Stough; and the mother of his children, Ruth Deputy Loeb.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Bumgardner Chapel with Reverend Steven Johnson officiating. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Loeb family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019