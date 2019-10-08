|
BESSEMER CITY - Ricky "Rick" Ray Royall, age 44, of Carpenter Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday October 6, 2019. He was born April 19, 1975 in Caldwell County.
Ricky was an avid Wolfpack fan, he loved history, and science fiction. Rick also loved reading Harry Potter and Star Wars novels, while also enjoying watching the films as well. Even though he loved these things, his two most important things in life were God and his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maude Black McCarter, and Frank & Shirley Gregg; and great-grandmother, Zelia Carpenter of Bessemer City.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother and stepfather, Cindy McCarter Gregg (Mike), brother Phillip (Celia) McCarter of Fort Mill, SC; Nieces and Nephews Kyle, Noah, Ayden, Lydia & Quentin; Uncle, Jimmy (Kathy) McCarter of Lenoir, NC; Cousins, Wesley, Bridget, Aubrie & Ellen McCarter of Rural Hall, NC, Grayson McCarter of Lenoir, NC, Joseph, Alesia, Carleigh and Hayden of Ridgeway, VA.; special friend, Tim Biddix.
Ricky's family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home.
A Funeral mass will be held at 2PM Thursday October 10, 2019 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home with Minister Wesley McCarter and Parishioner Tim Biddix officiating.
Interment will follow at City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation at www.jimmyv.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019