BESSEMER CITY- Rickey Alexander Helms, 62, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on September 3, 1957 in Mecklenburg County to the late Lawrence Jacob Helms, Sr. and Opalene Cobb Helms.
Rickey was preceded in death by his brother Marvin D. O'steen.
Left to cherish his memories are his bother Lawrence Jacob Helms, Jr. and wife Michelle of Charlotte; sisters Marlene O. Woods and husband Lewis of Charlotte and Joyce O. Merkle and husband Lewis of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law Joyce O'steen of Myrtle Beach, SC; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Rickey's memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020