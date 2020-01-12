Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickey Helms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickey Helms


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rickey Helms Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Rickey Alexander Helms, 62, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on September 3, 1957 in Mecklenburg County to the late Lawrence Jacob Helms, Sr. and Opalene Cobb Helms.
Rickey was preceded in death by his brother Marvin D. O'steen.
Left to cherish his memories are his bother Lawrence Jacob Helms, Jr. and wife Michelle of Charlotte; sisters Marlene O. Woods and husband Lewis of Charlotte and Joyce O. Merkle and husband Lewis of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law Joyce O'steen of Myrtle Beach, SC; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Rickey's memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rickey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now