Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
CROUSE - Reverend Rickie Dale Tanner, 66, went home to be with his Lord on April 22, 2019.

He was born August 28, 1952 to Wilma Beavers Tanner and the late Clifford Walter Tanner.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Brenda Jackson Tanner; mother, Wilma Tanner; son, Rick Tanner, grandchildren, Ricky,III, Harley, Caleb, Kloey and Jaxon; brother, Keith Tanner; sisters, Diane, Jean, Angie and Lori.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 in the Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
