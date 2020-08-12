GASTONIA - Ricky Edwin Alexander, Jr., 43, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He was born April 29, 1977, in Gastonia, a son of Teresa Helms Alexander and the late Ricky Edwin Alexander.
Ricky was a proud member of the North Gaston High School class of 1996. He enjoyed bowling, playing video games, watching wrestling, and music. His love of music encompassed all genres, except opera and bagpipes, and he wrote many songs expressing his love for Jesus.
He attended The Refuge church and loved to sing and help with the children's classes. Ricky was very proud of his Cherokee heritage. Though CP and MS limited his physical abilities, those challenges never limited his sweet spirit, sense of humor, love of life, family and friends. He would always give you a smile – even on his worst days.
Ricky is survived by his mother Teresa Alexander; his brother and guardian, Scott Alexander and wife Courtney, all of Gastonia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family that loved him.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service to celebrate Ricky will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Y.Z. Isaacs and Rev. Troy Beaver officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Refuge, 5001 Zeke's Place, Gastonia, NC 28056 or to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.
