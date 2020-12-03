Ricky Roy Beheler, age 59, of Mooresboro, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital. He was a native of Cleveland County and the son to the late Roy Beheler. Ricky worked a long time for Cone Mills in Cliffside. He loved building and driving race cars and was the owner of Beheler Racing. He loved going to Shadyside Dragway.
He is survived by his mother Alleen Bailey Beheler, one sister Robin Beheler Taylor and her husband Gary, two daughters Jill Dixon and Hailey Beheler, one son Ricky Van Beheler and his wife Marnie and one grandson.
The family will receive friends 11am Friday, December 4, 2020 at Camps Creek Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC. The funeral service will follow at 12pm at Camps Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Dennis Yelton officiating. Interment will be in the Camps Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is serving the family.