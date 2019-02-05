|
STANLEY - Ricky Lee Hardin, 59, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 30, 2019.
Ricky will be remembered for being a devoted loving husband and friend.
Those that knew him will miss his quiet ways, and quick wit.
He was predeased by his mother Georgia Mae Rose, and wife Lindy "Lynne" Hardin.
Survivors are father John E. Hardin (Dorine) of Blountville, Tenn.; brothers Gary Rose (Debbie), Brandon Rosenbalm (Connie), Duane Rosenbalm, Bruce Rosenbalm (Michele); sister Robin Rosenbalm; stepdaughters, Tina Brown (Rob), Tammy Nalley (Dave); grandson Daniel Warren ; nephew Bobby Hardin along with many nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life with be held at a later date.
A special Thank You to all the family, friends, and neighbors for their love and support.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019