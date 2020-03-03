|
|
GASTONIA - Ricky Boyd Martin, 64, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on March 2, 2020 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House.
A native of Winston Salem, he was son of the late Norris Boyd Martin and Marlene Fulk Kiser.
He was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church and coached the Parkwood baseball team for many years. He was a graduate of East Forsyth High School. Rick played baseball for Wingate University and High Point University and was a graduate of High Point University. He worked in sales for Hagan Kennington Oil and Enterprise Oil.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00am Friday at Parkwood Baptist Church with Pastors Jeff Long and David Belle Isle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dana Kennington Martin; son, Drew Martin and wife Olivia of Kentucky; daughter, Heather Martin Prince and husband David of Gastonia; grandchildren, Martin and Mason Prince, and Luca Martin; brothers, Gary Martin and wife Kathy of Walkertown, Mark Martin and wife Gretchen of Kernersville; mother in law and father-in-law, Hagan and Buddy Hilbish; brother in law, Grady Kennington and wife Sally; sister-in-law, Shelton Johnson and husband Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to the Robin Johnson Hospice House, C/O Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Martin family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020