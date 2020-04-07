|
|
1959 - 2020
Gastonia – Ricky Dean Oates, 61 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5th at his residence.
He was born in Maine on March 2, 1959 to the late Monroe Boyce Oates and Jean Alice Starr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gaynell and J.W. Starr; Nell Brown and Annie Mae Woods.
Ricky enjoyed his time watching sports on television. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memories includes his siblings; sister, Lisa Oates Huskins (Chad); brother, Scotty Oates ( Karen Thomas); nephews, Hunter Ballard, Michael Oates and Travis Oates; niece, Emma Grace Huskins; and numerous friends he considered to be a part of his family.
A Private Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 8th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend Ronnie Bowers officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a card or a telephone call to the family will be greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020